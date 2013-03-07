Exxon says Egyptian boss released and safe

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 11
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 7 The head of U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil's operations in Egypt and his wife are safe and unharmed after being briefly held captive on Thursday, the company said.
Security and tribal sources in Egypt told Reuters earlier on Thursday that Bedouin gunmen in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula had kidnapped and later released two British tourists.
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company. * BRITAIN RETAIL: Shoppers in Britain clamped down on their spending in early 2017 as retail sales rose at the slowest pace since
TOKYO, April 11 Toshiba Corp aims to file its twice-delayed business results on Tuesday afternoon without an endorsement from its auditors, one person familiar with the matter said, increasing the likelihood of a delisting.