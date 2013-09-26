Egypt receives $2 billion deposit from Kuwait

CAIRO, Sept 26 Egypt's central bank has received a $2 billion deposit from Kuwait, the governor said on Thursday.

The deposit is part of $12 billion in aid that Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates promised Egypt after the military deposed Islamist president Mohamed Mursi on July 3.

"Yes. The Kuwait $2 billion (has been) received," Hisham Ramez told Reuters in a text message.

Ramez said one week ago that Egypt had returned a $2 billion deposit from Qatar, which strongly supported Mursi, after negotiations to turn it into three-year bonds had failed.