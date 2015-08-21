UPDATE 2-Egypt seeks LNG cargoes via Jordan -traders

(Adds background)
By Sarah McFarlane and Oleg Vukmanovic
LONDON/MILAN Aug 21 Egypt is seeking liquefied
natural gas (LNG) via Jordan, three traders told Reuters on
Friday, as the two neighbours bolster LNG imports following
their recent installation of floating storage and regasification
units (FSRUs).
State-owned gas company EGAS is seeking four LNG cargoes for
delivery to Jordan's Aqaba gas terminal which will then be piped
to Egypt, the traders said.
EGAS has approached existing suppliers for two cargoes to be
delivered in September and two in October, the traders said.
"Only existing suppliers have been invited to the tender:
Noble Group, Trafigura, Vitol, BP
and maybe Gazprom," said one of the traders.
EGAS was not available for immediate comment.
A former gas exporter, Egypt now suffers shortages which
have prompted it to begin LNG imports via an FSRU from Hoegh LNG
moored at the Red Sea port of Ain Sukhna which
arrived in April.
"The Egyptians need gas now and Ain Sukhna is not able to
handle it all," a ship broker said.
"Much of the demand for Jordan is expected to flow to
Egypt."
Egypt has a second FSRU on order from Singapore-based
Norwegian gas shipping company BW Gas which is due in
October and plans to obtain a third in 2016.
Jordan is also looking to LNG to diversify its energy
sourcing with an FSRU moored at the port of Aqaba which received
its first gas in May.
Egypt and Jordan are linked by the Arab Gas Pipeline built
originally for exports flows from Egypt.
Since the country's 2011 revolution, however, numerous
attacks on the pipeline have disrupted operations and a lack of
investment in Egypt's own energy industry have transformed the
country into a net importer of energy.
Egypt in April agreed to import around $3.55 billion worth
of LNG in the 2015-2016 financial year, including cargoes from
commodity traders Trafigura, Vitol and Noble Group, oil major
BP, along with Russia's Gazprom and Algeria's state-owned energy
company Sonatrach.
