UPDATE 2-Egypt buys 55 LNG cargoes via tender

CAIRO Oct 12 Egypt is to buy 55 cargoes of
liquefied natural gas (LNG), equal to about a tenth of its
annual gas demand, via a tender awarded to seven companies.
The cargoes, 10 more than Egypt originally tendered for,
contain around 4.68 billion cubic metres of gas. The country
consumed about 48 billion cubic metres of gas in 2014, according
to figures from oil major BP.
"Head of EGAS Khaled Abdel Badie said that bids from seven
companies had been accepted out of a total of 12 for the
shipping of 55 cargoes starting this November and through
December 2016," EGAS, the state gas board, said on Monday.
Egypt has emerged as a major new market for LNG because of
falling output of oil and gas and rising demand have turned the
country from a exporter to net importer. These cargoes are
expected to meet much of Egypt's near-term energy needs as the
government tries to cope with its energy shortage.
Over the past year, Egypt has agreed major LNG import deals
with European commodity trading companies as well as Russian and
Algerian oil groups for its first-ever LNG import terminal.
The seven companies awarded supply contracts include
Trafigura, Vitol, Noble Group, EDF Trading
, Gas Natural, PetroChina and Shell
, a ministry of petroleum source said.
Details of the purchase price for the cargoes were not
immediately available.
The companies had met with EGAS over the weekend to discuss
the tender. EGAS has not yet disclosed how many
cargoes each company will provide. The tender originally called
for 45 cargoes.
EGAS will also seek more LNG shipments in 2016 after issuing
a tender for a third floating import terminal, an oil ministry
source said.
In August, Egypt said it expected to buy 7.79 million tonnes
of LNG for $3.55 billion this fiscal year. Egypt has also given
the private sector a green light to import LNG, a step that
could encourage private investment in the energy sector while
easing supply shortages.
This latest batch of cargoes will be delivered into the
country's second floating import terminal, the BW Singapore,
which arrived in late September and has a capacity of 600 to 700
million cubic feet per day.
The import terminals allow Egypt to import LNG and convert
it to natural gas to feed into its energy grid. LNG is natural
gas chilled to turn it into a liquid state.
