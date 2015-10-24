Egypt plans to rent third regasification unit by early 2017

CAIRO Oct 24 Egypt is looking to rent a third
floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) late next year
or early in 2017 as it works to plug acute energy shortages, the
head of the country's gas board said on Saturday.
The FSRUs let Egypt import liquefied natural gas (LNG) and
convert it to natural gas to feed its power grid, which is often
affected by blackouts. More recently, the gas shortfall has led
to rationing among energy-intensive industries such as steel
mills and fertilizer plants, sometimes halting output.
Egypt's third FSRU will be used to meet the natural gas
needs of industry and boost electricity generation, head of the
state-run EGAS gas board, Khaled Abdel Badie, told a news
conference.
Once an energy exporter, falling oil and gas production
coupled with rising consumption have forced Egypt to divert
supplies to the domestic market and it is now a net energy
importer.
Egypt took delivery of its first FSRU from Norway's Hoegh
in April, allowing the country to begin LNG imports.
The second FSRU, provided by Singapore-based Norwegian group BW
Gas, arrived in September.
