Egypt's justice minister sees compromise deal with Mursi

CAIRO Nov 26 Egypt's justice minister said on
Monday he believed President Mohamed Mursi would agree with the
country's highest judicial authority on its proposal that would
limit the scope of a presidential decree to expand Mursi's
powers.
The statement issued by the Supreme Judicial Council on
Sunday night said Mursi's decree should apply only to "sovereign
matters", suggesting it did not reject outright the declaration,
which has triggered violent street protests. The council meets
Mursi later on Monday.
Justice Minister Ahmed Mekky, speaking about the council
statement, said: "I believe President Mohamed Mursi wants that."
His comments were reported by the official state news agency.