Egypt's Mubarak to be moved to army hospital - sources

CAIRO Dec 27 Egypt's public prosecutor has
ordered that ousted President Hosni Mubarak be moved to an army
hospital from his prison clinic on recommendations from a
medical report, security sources said on Thursday.
It was not yet clear when Mubarak would be moved and what
those recommendations were, security sources told Reuters.
"Mubarak will head to Maadi military hospital," an army
source told Reuters. Maadi is a suburb of Cairo.
Mubarak, who ruled Egypt for three decades, was forced out
in February 2011 after a popular uprising. In June, he was
sentenced to life in prison for his role in killing protesters
during the uprising. He was admitted to a prison hospital that
month following a health crisis.