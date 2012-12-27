UPDATE 1-Egypt's Mubarak to be moved to army hospital - sources

CAIRO Dec 27 Egypt's ousted strongman Hosni Mubarak will be moved to an army hospital from his prison clinic, security sources and state media said on Thursday, suggesting the already fragile health of the man who ruled Egypt for 30 years was deteriorating.

It was not yet clear when Mubarak would be moved nor exactly why, security sources told Reuters.

"Mubarak will head to Maadi military hospital," an army source said. Maadi is a suburb of Cairo.

Mubarak, who ruled Egypt for three decades, was forced out in February 2011 after a popular uprising.

In June, he was sentenced to life in prison for his role in killing protesters during the uprising. He was admitted to a prison hospital that month following what security officials called a "health crisis".

Egypt's new public prosecutor, Talaat Abdallah, ordered his transfer based on recommendations from a medical report, state news agency MENA reported.

MENA said Mubarak's condition would be monitored at the army hospital before he could be moved back to his prison clinic but gave no specifics on his medical condition.