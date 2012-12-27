UPDATE 1-Egypt's Mubarak to be moved to army hospital - sources

CAIRO Dec 27 Egypt's ousted strongman Hosni
Mubarak will be moved to an army hospital from his prison
clinic, security sources and state media said on Thursday,
suggesting the already fragile health of the man who ruled Egypt
for 30 years was deteriorating.
It was not yet clear when Mubarak would be moved nor exactly
why, security sources told Reuters.
"Mubarak will head to Maadi military hospital," an army
source said. Maadi is a suburb of Cairo.
Mubarak, who ruled Egypt for three decades, was forced out
in February 2011 after a popular uprising.
In June, he was sentenced to life in prison for his role in
killing protesters during the uprising. He was admitted to a
prison hospital that month following what security officials
called a "health crisis".
Egypt's new public prosecutor, Talaat Abdallah, ordered his
transfer based on recommendations from a medical report, state
news agency MENA reported.
MENA said Mubarak's condition would be monitored at the army
hospital before he could be moved back to his prison clinic but
gave no specifics on his medical condition.