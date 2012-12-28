Egypt's Mubarak to stay in army hospital as health worsens

* Mubarak fractured a rib in a recent fall
* His health has been subject of intense speculation
* He was sentenced to life in prison in June
CAIRO, Dec 28 Egypt's deposed leader Hosni
Mubarak, who is serving a life sentence for his role in killing
protesters during a 2011 revolt, will stay in an army hospital
for at least two weeks after his health deteriorated, his lawyer
said on Friday.
The state of Mubarak's already fragile health has been the
subject of intense speculation in Egypt and he has spent much of
the time before and after his trial in various hospitals.
On Thursday evening, the 84-year-old former leader was
transferred to an army hospital from his prison clinic after
fracturing a rib in a recent fall.
"He will stay in the hospital for about 15 days," Mohamed
Abdel Razek, his lawyer, told Reuters.
"The president's health is stable, thank God. He underwent
X-rays on his body and now he will get proper treatment in the
hospital for all his bone problems he has been suffering from."
Mubarak was toppled after 30 years in power and sentenced to
life in prison in June this year. He was admitted to a prison
hospital that same month following what security officials
described at the time as a "health crisis".
During his trial, Mubarak, the first Arab ruler to be
brought to court by his own people, was routinely wheeled into
the cage used for defendants in Egyptian courts on a hospital
gurney.
He has not spoken publicly about the events that followed
his downfall, saying almost nothing at his trial appearances
beyond confirming his presence and denying the charges against
him.
Mubarak's legal team had been pressing to have him moved
from the prison hospital to a better-equipped facility
permanently, saying he was not receiving adequate treatment.
But there has been some confusion over the exact nature of
his ailments, with state media reporting a variety of illnesses
ranging from shortage of breath to heart attacks and comas.