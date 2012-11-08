Shell, RWE among winners in Egypt oil licensing round

VIENNA Nov 8 State-owned oil firm Egyptian
General Petroleum Corporation has awarded its first oil
concessions since the 2011 revolution, granting licences to
Royal Dutch Shell, RWE and TransGlobe Energy
, industry sources said this week.
The biggest winners were Canada's TransGlobe with four
concessions and Royal Dutch Shell with three concessions
including one via an Egyptian joint venture, the companies said.
RWE and a joint venture between Dana Petroleum,
Petroceltic International and Beach Petroleum were also
awarded one licence each, the companies said.