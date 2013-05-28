CORRECTED-Egypt tackles fuel use, smugglers to stave off summer crisis

(In paragraph 10, corrects to show fuel subsidies account for
about a fifth of government spending, not of GDP)
* Egypt asks main industries to do maintenance in summer
* New pricing scheme to cut fuel smuggling opportunities
* Egypt to cut gas exports, Qatari swap deal to start in a
few weeks
* Iraqi crude oil deal stalled, little other options
By Julia Payne
LONDON, May 28 Egypt will cut exports of natural
gas and tell major industries to slow output this summer to
avoid an energy crisis and stave off political unrest, the
chairman of the Egyptian General Petroleum Company (EGPC) told
Reuters.
Tarek El-Barkatawy said Egypt was counting on top liquid
natural gas (LNG) exporter Qatar to obtain additional gas
volumes in summer, while encouraging factories to plan their
annual maintenance for those months of peak demand. Cairo will
also need to source more oil to meet seasonal driving demand.
A restructuring of its huge subsidy programme will reduce
smuggling by thieves who now siphon off a fifth of subsidised
fuel to sell at profit, El-Barkatawy said. Under the new scheme,
subsidies would be applied only at the retail stage, leaving
fewer opportunities for theft in wholesale and shipping.
The new chairman of the main state oil company took the top
job last week after incumbent Sherif Hadara became oil minister.
Previously, El-Barkatawy was under-secretary at the oil ministry
and has worked for foreign oil companies.
He arrives at a strained time in Egypt as the country has
been struggling to buy fuel since the revolution that toppled
President Hosni Mubarak in 2011. Egypt's economy has floundered
with political uncertainty and the loss of tourism, culminating
in a currency crisis.
Cairo now relies on large loans from friendly countries,
notably Qatar, which allow it to buy diesel and gasoline on the
open market. For crude oil, it has turned to Libya and
Kuwait but the volume is still not enough to run
its refineries at full capacity and meet summer demand.
"We know that demand is more than supply. We are relying on
imports," the chairman said.
Hopes of Iraqi oil arriving in time for summer are
dwindling. Back in March, Iraq's oil ministry said it was
willing to supply 4 million barrels per month.
"It is static. It has not been agreed yet, I cannot say when
it will be," El-Barkatawy said.
At the heart of the fuel problem is the subsidies, which
account for around one fifth of Egypt's government spending and
could reach 120 billion Egyptian pounds ($17.4 billion) for the
year ending in June as Egypt's fuel needs are forever rising.
Egypt produces its own energy but became a net oil importer
in 2008 and is rapidly becoming a net importer of natural
gas. The government pays for Egyptian drivers to buy fuel for as
little as 15 U.S. cents for a litre of diesel.
Cairo's new leaders worry that cuts to subsidies would risk
political and social unrest, but without cuts the International
Monetary Fund will not agree to a $4.8 billion loan seen as
necessary to keep the public finances afloat.
In addition, Egypt owes at least $5 billion to foreign oil
producers, of which half is in arrears.
GAS EXPORTS TO DROP FURTHER
Long petrol queues and some protests have become the norm
since 2011 and major cities have lately been hit by occasional
black outs. To survive the summer, Egypt plans to reduce natural
gas exports, with Qatar filling its customers' needs through an
LNG swap deal.
The first such swap is due to occur in a few weeks,
El-Barkatawy said. That will allow Egyptian gas to be diverted
to feed Egypt's own power plants, but even that will not be
enough and Egypt will need to supplement it by burning fuel oil.
"We will convert some burners to run on fuel oil... Either
from our system or through imports," he said.
Egyptian gas exports have fallen steadily in recent years.
Pipeline flows to Israel and to Jordan, Lebanon and Syria
stopped last year while in LNG only the Idku export plant
operated by BG Group is still working, and at reduced
capacity. Exports from another LNG plant at Damietta stopped at
the start of the year.
Longer term, El-Barkatawy said the country aims to boost
production of oil to 1 million barrels per day and natural gas
to 7.5 billion cubic feet per day in the next 3-5 years, both of
which represent increases of about 35 percent.
Egypt will achieve these levels as existing concessions come
online and through new technologies, unconventional resources
and exploration in the Red Sea and the south, he said.
BP's offshore finds in the Mediterranean should add 1
billion cubic feet per day of gas, with some eight other
concessions due to come online to reduce depletion.
SQUEEZING OUT THE SMUGGLER
El-Barkatawy does not see a significant decrease in subsidy
costs immediately as more ground work must be done, notably
removing the smuggler from the equation.
To target the middle men, Egypt plans to change the point at
which the oil becomes priced at the subsidy level. At the
moment, subsidies apply to the whole supply chain, which makes
it possible to steal artificially cheap fuel in big quantities
through large distribution networks and sell it at a profit at
higher prices in Egypt or abroad.
EGPC hopes to deter smugglers by keeping the price at the
high international level until the actual point of sale.
Distributors will no longer have access to subsidised fuel.
"Once we deliver the diesel, the financial load will
transfer to the gas station," El-Barkatawy said.
A new "smart card" system to track purchases of subsidised
fuel, due to start next month, will also make it easier to fight
theft.
"We will introduce the smart card soon and even apply it to
the assembly points and gas stations and make sure that any
diesel or gasoline unloaded from ships is accounted for when it
goes onto trucks to the distributors and gas stations."
Data accumulated from smart cards will eventually help the
government reduce the subsidy bill without spurring protests and
hurting industry, he said.
"So by doing this, it will improve our credit level and will
be one step in the right direction to secure the IMF loan."
(Editing by Peter Graff)