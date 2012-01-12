版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 12日 星期四 16:09 BJT

Vimpelcom CEO becomes Orascom Telecom chairman

CAIRO Jan 12 Jo Lunder, chief executive of Vimpelcom which bought Orasom Telecom's parent company, will become Orascom's new chairman, the firm said on Thursday.

He replaces Khaled Bichara, Orascom's former executive chairman, who stepped down at the end of 2011.

Orascom said in a statement Lunder would focus on "executing a strategy to increase cash flows through driving profitable growth, operational excellence and capital efficiency."

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐