Egypt bans OCI chief from leaving country-state media

BRIEF-Cohen & Steers preliminary AUM of $58.5 bln as of March 31 2017
* Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management March 31, 2017
CAIRO, March 3 Egyptian authorities have banned the chief executive of Orascom Construction Industries , one of the country's biggest companies, from leaving the country as part of an investigation into tax evasion, state media said on Sunday.
The public prosecutor ordered that OCI chief executive Nassef Sawiris and his father Onsi Sawiris be banned from travel, the state news agency MENA said.
The order from the public prosecutor is part of an investigation into accusations they evaded about 14 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.1 billion) of taxes during the sale of Orascom Building, an OCI subsidiary, to French firm Lafarge , MENA said.
Reuters could not reach either for comment and an official from Orascom was not immediately available.
It was not immediately clear if either Sawiris was in Egypt. If they are not, they would be detained on arrival under the order.
* Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management March 31, 2017
SAO PAULO, April 10 Investor demand for shares in Brazilian airline Azul SA's initial public offering in São Paulo and New York surpassed the amount of stock on offer by five times, ahead of pricing later on Monday, three people with knowledge of the transaction said.
* BVF Inc reports 18.3 percent passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd as on March 31, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2p0kRot) Further company coverage: