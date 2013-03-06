Egypt's Orascom Telecom reports $469 mln Q4 loss

CAIRO, March 6 Cairo-based Orascom Telecom
reported a net loss of $468.9 million before minority
interests in the fourth quarter, up from a loss of $123.5
million a year earlier.
In a statement on Wednesday the company also reported a
full-year loss of $205.76 million, compared with a profit of
$660.35 million in 2011.
It said the deterioration was driven by tax charges, foreign
exchange losses and other financial problems.
Orascom Telecom, which is controlled by Russia's Vimpelcom
, said its fourth-quarter revenue stood at $908.34
million, up from 895.71 million a year earlier.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) rose 23 percent to $425.50 million, while subscriber
numbers reached 84.92 million, up 8.7 from the fourth quarter of
2011.