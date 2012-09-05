RPT-Egypt president takes steady steps in new foreign policy

* West, Gulf reassured by Mursi's Iran speech
* Flare-up near border tests Israeli ties
* President shifts Egypt to centre of regional politics
By Edmund Blair
CAIRO, Sept 4 A newcomer to international
affairs, Egypt's Islamist president, Mohamed Mursi, has so far
shown skill in moving Egypt back towards the centre of regional
diplomacy and setting out his own foreign policy, without
upsetting the Americans or Gulf states.
His trip to Iran, the first by an Egyptian leader since the
1979 Islamic revolution, could have upset ties with Washington
and Gulf Arab capitals, yet seems to have reassured them because
Mursi criticised Iran's ally Syria robustly when in Tehran.
A military campaign in Sinai to crack down on militants who
killed 16 Egyptian border guards on Aug. 5 drew complaints from
Israel about the use of heavy armour close to its border.
But that early test of ties passed off fairly smoothly and
Mursi, who took office on June 30, reaffirmed Egypt's commitment
to the peace treaty with Israel, reassuring the United States
which had backed his ousted predecessor Hosni Mubarak.
It is a delicate path he is treading to prove how Egypt has
changed under a president who rose to power under the Muslim
Brotherhood, a group opposed to Israel and with which Washington
only opened formal ties last year.
As he moves to re-establish Egypt at the heart of regional
diplomacy, M ursi cannot afford to alienate traditional allies in
the West or the wealthy Gulf, whose financial support he needs
to steady his nation's ailing economy.
"He is playing a delicate balancing act in that he is giving
different things to different sides and it has been quite
impressive for someone who isn't tested on the world stage,"
said Shadi Hamid of the Brookings Doha Center.
"He is turning out to be a strong figure and that is the way
he is carrying himself on the regional and international stage,"
he said of the president, the son of a peasant farmer who
secured a scholarship to study in the United States.
Dismissed as the "spare tyre" during his election campaign
because he was the Brotherhood's second choice candidate,
61-year-old Mursi has quickly consolidated his position at home
by clawing back powers from the military, whose generals had
tried to limit the president's role before he came to power.
WATCHED CLOSELY
Bold moves at home have been mirrored abroad, notably by his
attendance on Aug. 30 at the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM)summit in
Tehran. Diplomatic ties with Iran were broken after Egypt's 1979
peace deal with Israel and Cairo and Tehran have not had full
ties for three decades.
Mursi's Tehran visit, though only a few hours long and
ostensibly to hand over the NAM presidency to Iran, would have
been unimaginable under Mubarak and marked a sharp break with
the past.
It was watched closely by the West and in the Gulf, both
wary of Iran's nuclear ambitions, which Tehran insists are
peaceful and not aimed at making a bomb.
Sitting next to Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad who
has rallied behind the Syrian government, Mursi referred to the
"oppressive regime" in Syria and said it was an "ethical duty"
to support rebels trying to bring it down.
Some Iranian state media, apparently trying to hide the
incident, scrubbed out the Syrian reference in translation.
"We were very reassured and impressed with the robust line,"
said one Western diplomat. "It is a sign of a certain
assertiveness and confidence in Egyptian foreign policy which
comes from having a democratically elected president."
Gulf diplomats appeared equally comforted. One ambassador in
Cairo said his country was not worried by Mursi's trip because
he went to hand over the NAM presidency but added: "The most
important thing was President Mursi gave a strong speech."
Mursi needs to keep close ties with the Gulf states as a
vital source of economic aid. But he has had to build trust in a
region where some officials worry that the Brotherhood's
influence could stir up opposition against their monarchies.
Highlighting the importance of the relationship to Egypt,
Mursi's first foreign trip as president was to Saudi Arabia less
than two weeks into office. To date, the kingdom has pledged
more than $2 billion to support Egypt's struggling economy.
Another Gulf envoy said: "We feel Egypt under President
Mursi is moving with balanced steps with everyone. This will
gradually restore the pivotal Egyptian role in the region."
As part of that bid to put Egypt back at the heart of the
region, Mursi has proposed Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran and Egypt
form a quartet to help solve the Syria crisis. While Iran backs
Damascus, the others want President Bashar al-Assad to quit.
ACTIVE ROLE
Mustapha Kamel Al-Sayyid, a professor of political science
at Cairo University, described the plan as "unrealistic and
impractical" because the group could never agree. But he said
that may not have been the main point of the initiative.
"It is an indication that Egypt would like to play an active
role on the Middle East scene not just the Arab scene," he said.
As well his regional trips, Mursi went to China last month,
where the economy was top of the agenda, and will travel to the
United States this month. A European trip is also expected.
Spelling out his plans in a Reuters interview last week,
Mursi said: "International relations between all states are open
and the basis for all relations is balance. We are not against
anyone but we are for achieving our interests."
He also sought to reassure Israel - without mentioning it by
name - by reaffirming Cairo's commitment to its international
treaties. The Brotherhood, which Mursi formally resigned from on
taking office, calls Israel a racist and expansionist state.
Indicating that Israel was encouraged by this, Israeli
Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman said a day after the
interview that he was "happy" to hear the comments but also
called for "tangible" actions and suggested Mursi visit Israel.
Egypt's peace treaty with the Jewish state was a cornerstone
of Mubarak's foreign policy and still brings Egypt $1.3 billion
in U.S. military aid each year.
Even Mubarak made only one trip to Israel in his 30 years in
office, and that was to attend a funeral, not an official visit
for talks. But he kept up regular public contacts, meeting top
Israeli officials on their frequent trips to Egypt.
That level of contacts seems unlikely under Mursi. But the
border flare-up on Aug. 5 in Sinai suggested Egypt under Mursi
and Israel had enough lines of communication to keep peace.
"Both sides continue to show a pragmatic approach," said the
Western diplomat. "But what is important is that there continue
to be channels of communication between the two sides to prevent
any misunderstanding spiralling out of control."