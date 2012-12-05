版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 6日 星期四 02:34 BJT

Three advisers to Egypt's Mursi quit over crisis

CAIRO Dec 5 Three members of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi's advisory team have resigned over the crisis ignited by a decree that expanded his powers, presidential sources said on Wednesday.

Seif Abdel Fattah, Ayman al-Sayyad and Amr al-Leithy all tendered their resignations, bringing to six the number of presidential staff who have quit in the row over the decree.

