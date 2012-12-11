版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 12日 星期三

Egypt president backed army talks call, says official

CAIRO Dec 11 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi approved an army call for holding national unity talks in a bid to end a political crisis, a presidency official said on Tuesday.

Refa'a Al-Tahtawy, Mursi's presidential chief of staff, made the comment to Al Jazeera television. The talks are due to take place on Wednesday.

