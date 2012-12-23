UPDATE 1-Egypt constitution approved in vote, say rival camps

CAIRO Dec 23 Egypt's new constitution, which
was drafted by an Islamist-dominated assembly, was approved by
64 percent of voters in a two-round referendum, an official in
the Muslim Brotherhood said on Sunday citing the group's
unofficial tally.
An official from Egypt's main opposition group, which
campaigned against the constitution saying it would deepen
divisions in Egypt, also said that its unofficial count
indicated the document was approved.
The first round of voting was held on held on Dec. 15 and a
second round was staged on Saturday, with roughly half Egypt's
51 million eligible voters covered in each round.
"According to our calculations, the final result of the
second round is 71 percent voting 'yes' and the overall result
(of the two rounds) is 63.8 percent," the Brotherhood official,
who was in an operations room monitoring the vote, told Reuters.
Murad Ali, a senior official in the Muslim Brotherhood's
Freedom and Justice Party, confirmed the numbers. His group
propelled President Mohamed Mursi to office in a June election.
The Brotherhood and its party, as well as members of the
opposition, had representatives monitoring polling stations and
the vote count across the country. The opposition said voting in
both rounds was marred by abuses.
"We can tell from the results so far that it will be a 'yes'
vote," an official from the National Salvation Front told
Reuters. "They (Islamists) are ruling the country, running the
vote and influencing the people, so what else could we expect."