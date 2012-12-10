UPDATE 3-Egypt army gets temporary power to arrest civilians

* Measure limited to referendum period
By Marwa Awad
CAIRO, Dec 10 Egypt's government has temporarily
given the military the authority to arrest civilians to help
safeguard a constitutional referendum planned for Saturday, the
official gazette said.
The order, gazetted late on Sunday, said the military would
support police and liaise with them to protect "vital
institutions" until the referendum result is declared.
The decree gave army officers the right to make arrests and
transfer detainees to prosecutors.
Despite its limited nature, the edict will revive memories
of Hosni Mubarak's emergency law, also introduced as a temporary
expedient, under which military or state security courts tried
thousands of political dissidents and Islamist militants.
But a military source stressed that the measure, introduced
by a civilian government, would have a short shelf-life.
"The latest law giving the armed forces the right to arrest
anyone involved in illegal actions such as burning buildings or
damaging public sites is to ensure security during the
referendum only," the military source said.
"The armed forces secured polling stations during previous
elections when it was in charge of the country," the source
said, referring to 16 months of army rule after Mubarak fell.
"Now the president is in charge. In order for the armed
forces to be involved in securing the referendum, a law had to
be issued saying so," the source added.
Presidential spokesman Yasser Ali said the committee
overseeing the vote had requested the army's assistance.
"The armed forces will work within a legal framework to
secure the referendum and will return (to barracks) as soon as
the referendum is over," Ali said.
On Saturday, the military urged rival political forces to
solve their disputes via dialogue and said the opposite would
drag the country into a "dark tunnel", which it would not allow.
A statement issued by the military spokesman and read on
state radio and television made no mention of President Mohamed
Mursi, but said a solution to the political crisis should not
contradict "legitimacy and the rules of democracy".
A military source close to top officers said the statement
"does not indicate any future intervention in politics".
A military council took over after a popular revolt ended
Mubarak's 30 years of army-backed rule last year. It then handed
power to Mursi, who became Egypt's first freely elected leader
in June. The military has not intervened in the latest crisis.
The army statement said the military's duty was to protect
national interests and secure vital state institutions.
"The armed forces affirm that dialogue is the best and only
way to reach consensus," it added. "The opposite of that will
bring us to a dark tunnel that will result in catastrophe and
that is something we will not allow."
Hassan Abu Taleb of the Al Ahram Center for Political and
Strategic Studies said Saturday's army statement suggested the
military wanted both sides to talk out their differences, but
discounted the chance of direct military intervention.
"They realise that interfering again in a situation of civil
combat will squeeze them between two rocks," he said.