Egypt military chief calls for "national dialogue"

CAIRO Dec 11 The head of the Egyptian military called for a "national dialogue" to be held on Wednesday in an attempt to resolve the political crisis gripping the Arab world's most populous country, a military source said.

"Defence Minister Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is calling for all sections of the people to convene a national dialogue at the Olympic Village tomorrow," the military source told Reuters. Another source said Sisi, who is also the army chief, and President Mohamed Mursi would attend the talks at 1430 GMT.