版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 12日 星期三 20:11 BJT

Egypt opposition says to vote "no" not boycott referendum

CAIRO Dec 12 Egypt's main opposition coalition will push for a "no" vote in a referendum this week on a constitution shaped by Islamists they oppose rather than boycott, members of the group said on Wednesday.

"We will vote 'no'," opposition politician and former Arab League chief Amr Moussa told Reuters. Another opposition figure also announced that the group would push for a "no" vote.

Moussa also said he along with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mohamed ElBaradei, leftist Hamdeen Sabahy and a Wafd party leader Mounir Fakhry Abdel-Nour would attend unity talks hosted by the army, but which the army said on Wednesday it had delayed due to a low level of response for attendance.

Moussa, contacted after the army announcement, said he was not aware of the change.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐