版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 8日 星期六 20:13 BJT

Egypt army statement balanced, says Muslim Brotherhood official

CAIRO Dec 8 A senior Muslim Brotherhood official said on Saturday a statement by Egypt's military calling for dialogue was a welcome step in helping to end a political crisis that did not take sides.

Abdel Khaleq Al-Sherif, a senior official in the group that propelled President Mohamed Mursi into elected office, said the statement was "balanced", adding it was right for the military "not (to engage) in political manoeuvres".

The statement "announces that the army's loyalty is to the people and this is good," he told Reuters.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐