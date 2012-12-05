版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 5日 星期三 22:47 BJT

Egypt's vice president sees breakthrough in constitution crisis

CAIRO Dec 5 Egyptian Vice President Mahmoud Mekky on Wednesday proposed a dialogue on disputed articles of the draft constitution and said a breakthrough in resolving the crisis was imminent.

"I am completely confident that if not in the coming hours, in the next few days we will reach a breakthrough in the crisis and consensus," Mekky said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐