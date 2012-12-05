Egyptian Islamists call protest at presidency

UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
CAIRO Dec 5 Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood called for a protest on Wednesday outside the presidential palace in response to what it described as "oppressive abuses" by opposition parties.
Islamist President Mohamed Mursi returned to work on Wednesday, a day after slipping out of the palace when it came under siege from protesters furious about his drive to push through a new constitution.
Mahmoud Ghozlan, spokesman for the Brotherhood, was quoted on the group's Facebook page as saying the abuses were committed by groups that "imagined they could shake legitimacy or impose their view with force".
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources