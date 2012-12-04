版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 5日 星期三 00:25 BJT

Egypt protesters clash with riot police near presidency

CAIRO Dec 4 Egyptian riot police fired teargas at protesters demonstrating against President Mohamed Mursi near the presidential palace in Cairo on Tuesday and demonstrators broke through police lines, live television footage showed.

Several thousand protesters had gathered near the palace in what they called "last warning" protests against Mursi, who angered opponents with a Nov. 22 decree that expanded his powers. "The people want the downfall of the regime," chanted the demonstrators.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐