Egypt's president cancels decree that sparked protests

CAIRO Dec 9 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi cancelled a decree which had sparked huge protests by giving him sweeping powers.

But Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood said a referendum on a new constitution would go ahead as planned on Dec. 15 - suggesting the climbdown by Mursi may not be enough to satisfy the opposition.

