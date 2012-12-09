UPDATE 1-Egypt's president cancels decree that sparked protests

CAIRO Dec 9 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi
has cancelled a decree that gave him sweeping powers and sparked
huge protests, but did not delay a referendum on a constitution
as his opponents had demanded.
The announcement came from the spokesman for politicians and
other figures who took part in a national dialogue on Saturday
convened by the Islamist president. But the main opposition
group stayed away, so the talks had little credibility among
protesters.
One of the opposition's main demands was to scrap a
referendum on a constitution that was drafted by an Islamist-led
assembly. Liberals and others quit the assembly, saying their
voices were not being heard.
But that vote will go ahead on Dec. 15 as planned.
Officials said those at Saturday's talks had discussed a
delay but found legal obstacles prevented any change in the date
for the referendum.
The president issued a new decree in which the first article
"cancels the constitutional declaration" announced on Nov. 22,
spokesman Mohamed Selim al-Awa told a news conference. Last
month's decree had led to protests and deadly violence.
The new decree excluded some elements from the old decree
that had angered the opposition, including one article that gave
the president broad powers to confront threats to the revolution
or the nation, wording that the opposition said gave him
arbitrary authority to act.
Another article in the old decree had put beyond legal
challenge any decision taken by the president since he took
office on June 30 and until a new parliament was elected, a step
that can only happen when a new constitution is in place.
Although that article was not repeated, an article in the
new decree put "constitutional declarations including this
declaration" beyond judicial review.
The new decree also outlined steps for setting up an
assembly to draft a new constitution should the current draft be
rejected at a referendum the decree said would be held on Dec.
15.
The spokesman for the main opposition coalition that
boycotted Saturday's talks, the National Salvation Front, said
his group would meet on Sunday to discuss the announcement, but
added his personal view was that it was not enough.