Egypt's Moussa wants formal proposal to end crisis

CAIRO Dec 5 Egyptian opposition leader Amr Moussa said on Wednesday that President Mohamed Mursi should make a formal offer for dialogue to end a crisis over the constitution, after the vice-president set out what he described as personal ideas to resolve the row.

"We are ready when there is something formal, something expressed in definite terms; we will not ignore it, especially if there is something useful," Moussa told Reuters, adding that he was holding talks with other politicians.

The website of Al-Ahram said opposition politicians were discussing the proposals laid out by Vice-President Mahmoud Mekky that he said were his own. A senior Muslim Brotherhood official told Reuters the ideas needed to be "crystallised."