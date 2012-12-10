Egypt's Mursi gives troops security role in referendum

* Mursi gives army powers of arrest during referendum
* Islamists and rivals plan street protests on Tuesday
* Opposition rejects referendum on "biased" constitution
By Alistair Lyon and Yasmine Saleh
CAIRO, Dec 10 Egypt's Islamist president has
given the army temporary power to arrest civilians to help
secure a constitutional referendum seen by the Muslim
Brotherhood as a triumph for democracy and by its liberal foes
as a religious straitjacket.
President Mohamed Mursi, bruised by the political uproar in
which protesters have besieged his graffiti-besmirched palace to
demand his downfall, has rescinded a Nov. 22 decree giving him
wide powers, but has not budged on the referendum date.
A decree issued by Mursi late on Sunday means the armed
forces can arrest civilians and refer them to prosecutors until
the results of the referendum are announced.
Despite its limited nature, the edict will revive memories
of Hosni Mubarak's emergency law, also introduced as a temporary
expedient, under which military or state security courts tried
thousands of political dissidents and Islamist militants.
A cabinet source said ministers had reviewed the decree last
week, saying troops had secured elections during a military-run
transition after Mubarak but, with a civilian president in
charge, now needed a decree to allow them to play that role.
Protests and violence have racked Egypt since Mursi decreed
himself extraordinary powers he said were needed to speed up a
troubled transition since Mubarak's fall 22 months ago.
Whatever the outcome of Saturday's referendum, the crisis
has polarised Egypt and presages more instability at a time when
Mursi needs to enact tough policies to steady a fragile economy.
With the political crisis heating the streets, Mursi
suspended tax increases on Monday, only hours after the measures
had been officially enacted, casting doubts on the government's
ability to push through tough economic reforms that form part of
a proposed $4.8 billion IMF loan agreement.
"VIOLENT CONFRONTATION"
Islamists and their opponents are planning rival rallies in
different parts of Cairo before the vote set for Saturday.
Rejecting the referendum, opposition groups have called for
mass protests on Tuesday, saying Mursi's eagerness to push the
constitution through could lead to "violent confrontation".
Islamists have urged their followers to turn out "in
millions" the same day in a show of support for the president
and for a referendum they feel sure of winning with their loyal
base and perhaps with the votes of Egyptians weary of turmoil.
The opposition National Salvation Front, led by liberals
such as Mohamed ElBaradei and Amr Moussa, as well as leftist
firebrand Hamdeen Sabahy, has yet to call directly for a boycott
of the referendum or to urge their supporters to vote "no".
Instead it is contesting the legitimacy of the vote and of
the whole process by which the constitution was drafted in an
Islamist-led assembly from which their representatives withdrew.
The opposition says the document fails to embrace the
diversity of 83 million Egyptians, a tenth of whom are
Christians, and invites Muslim clerics to influence lawmaking.
But debate over the details has largely given way to noisy
street protests and megaphone politics, keeping Egypt off
balance and ill-equipped to deal with a looming economic crisis.
"Inevitability of referendum deepens divisions," was the
headline in Al-Gomhuriya newspaper on Monday. Al Ahram daily
wrote: "Political forces split over referendum and new decree."
Mursi issued another decree on Saturday to supersede his
Nov. 22 measure putting his own decisions beyond legal challenge
until a new constitution and parliament are in place.
While he gave up extra powers as a sop to his opponents, the
decisions already taken under them, such as the dismissal of a
prosecutor-general appointed by Mubarak, remain intact.
"UNWELCOME" CHOICE
Lamia Kamel, a spokeswoman for former Arab League chief
Moussa, said the opposition factions were still discussing
whether to boycott the referendum or call for a "no" vote.
"Both paths are unwelcome because they really don't want the
referendum at all," she said, but predicted a clearer opposition
line if the plebiscite went ahead as planned.
A spokeswoman for ElBaradei, former head of the U.N. nuclear
watchdog, said: "We do not acknowledge the referendum. The aim
is to change the decision and postpone it."
Mahmoud Ghozlan, the Muslim Brotherhood's spokesman, said
the opposition could stage protests, but should keep the peace.
"They are free to boycott, participate or say no, they can
do what they want. The important thing is that it remains in the
peaceful context to preserve the country's safety and security."
The army stepped into the conflict on Saturday, telling all
sides to resolve their disputes via dialogue and warning that it
would not allow Egypt to enter a "dark tunnel".
A military source said the declaration read on state media
did not herald a move by the army to retake control of Egypt,
which it relinquished in June after managing the transition from
Mubarak's 30 years of military-backed one-man rule.
The draft constitution sets up a national defence council,
in which generals will form a majority, and gives civilians some
scrutiny over the army - although not enough for critics.
In August Mursi stripped the generals of sweeping powers
they had grabbed when he was elected two months earlier, but has
since repeatedly paid tribute to the military in public.
So far the army and police have taken a relatively passive
role in the protests roiling the most populous Arab nation.
The elite Republican Guard has yet to use force to keep
protesters away from the presidential palace, where clashes with
Islamists killed seven people and wounded 350 last week.
The Muslim Brotherhood has voiced anger at the Interior
Ministry's failure to prevent protesters setting fire to its
headquarters in Cairo and 28 of its offices elsewhere.