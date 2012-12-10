Cairo faces rival protests over constitution crisis

* Opposition groups call for marches to presidential palace
* Islamists urge followers to turn out "in millions"
* Clash over constitutional referendum on Dec 15
CAIRO, Dec 11 Opponents and supporters of
Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi's plans to vote on a new
constitution will take to the streets in central Cairo later on
Tuesday, risking more violent confrontation after last week's
deadly clashes.
Leftists, liberals and other opposition groups have called
for marches to the presidential palace in the afternoon to
protest against the hastily arranged referendum planned for
Saturday, which they say is polarising the country.
Islamists, who dominated the body that drew up the
constitution, have urged their followers to turn out "in
millions" the same day in a show of support for the president
and for a referendum they feel sure of winning and that critics
say could put Egypt in a religious straitjacket.
Seven people were killed and hundreds wounded last week in
clashes between the Islamist Muslim Brotherhood and opponents
besieging Mursi's graffiti-daubed presidential palace.
The elite Republican Guard has yet to use force to keep
protesters away from the palace, now ringed with tanks, barbed
wire and concrete barricades, but a decree issued by Mursi late
on Sunday gives the armed forces the power to arrest civilians
during the referendum and until the announcement of the results.
Leftist politician Hamdeen Sabahy, one of the most prominent
members of the National Salvation Front opposition coalition,
said Mursi was driving a wedge between Egyptians and destroying
prospects for consensus.
As well as pushing the early referendum, Mursi has angered
opponents by taking sweeping temporary powers he said were
necessary to secure the country's transition to stability after
a popular uprising overthrew autocratic former president Hosni
Mubarak 22 months ago.
"The road Mohamed Mursi is taking now does not create the
possibility for national consensus," said Sabahy.
If the constitution was passed, he said: "Egypt will
continue in this really charged state. It is certain that this
constitution is driving us to more political polarisation."
The National Salvation Front also includes Nobel Peace Prize
laureate Mohamed ElBaradei and former Arab League chief Amr
Moussa.
The opposition says the draft constitution fails to embrace
the diversity of 83 million Egyptians, a tenth of whom are
Christians, and invites Muslim clerics to influence lawmaking.
But debate over the details has largely given way to noisy
street protests and megaphone politics, keeping Egypt off
balance and ill equipped to deal with a looming economic crisis.
Lamia Kamel, a spokeswoman for Moussa, said the opposition
factions were still discussing whether to boycott the referendum
or call for a "no" vote.
"Both paths are unwelcome because they really don't want the
referendum at all," she said, but predicted a clearer opposition
line if the plebiscite went ahead as planned.
Mahmoud Ghozlan, the Muslim Brotherhood's spokesman, said
the opposition could stage protests, but should keep the peace.
"They are free to boycott, participate or say no; they can
do what they want. The important thing is that it remains in a
peaceful context to preserve the country's safety and security."
The army stepped into the conflict on Saturday, telling all
sides to resolve their disputes via dialogue and warning that it
would not allow Egypt to enter a "dark tunnel".
The continuing disruption is also casting doubts on the
government's ability to push through tough economic reforms that
form part of a proposed $4.8 billion IMF loan agreement.