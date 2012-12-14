Egypt faces divisive choice over political future

* Egyptians vote in referendum on basic law
* Islamists back charter as way out of crisis
* Opposition say aspirations of all Egyptians not met
By Yasmine Saleh and Giles Elgood
CAIRO, Dec 15 Egyptians decide on Saturday on a
constitution promoted by its Islamist backers as the way out of
a prolonged political crisis and rejected by opponents as a
recipe for further divisions in the Arab world's biggest nation.
Voting begins in a referendum on a divisive draft basic law
that has pitted Islamist supporters of President Mohamed Mursi
against a liberal, secular and Christian opposition in often
bloody clashes in Cairo and other cities.
The opposition says the constitution is too Islamist and
tramples on minority rights. Mursi's supporters say the charter
is needed if progress is to be made towards democracy nearly two
years after the fall of military strongman Hosni Mubarak.
In Alexandria on Friday, tensions boiled over into a street
brawl between rival factions armed with clubs, knives and
swords. Several cars were set on fire and a Muslim preacher who
had urged people to vote "yes" to the constitution was trapped
inside his mosque by angry opposition supporters.
In the capital, Cairo, both sides made low-key final efforts
to rally supporters.
Flag-waving Islamists gathered peacefully at one of the main
mosques, some shouting "Islam, Islam" and "We've come here to
say 'yes' to the constitution".
Opposition supporters - who have been urged to vote "no" by
their leaders - assembled outside the presidential palace.
The building remains ringed with police, soldiers and tanks
after street clashes caused at least eight deaths earlier this
month in violence prompted by Mursi's decision to award himself
sweeping powers in order to ram through the new charter.
As darkness fell, there appeared to be more bystanders and
street vendors present than opposition demonstrators. A woman
addressed the crowd through a loudhailer, shouting obscenities
about Mursi, but many in her audience seemed more interested in
drinking tea or having their picture taken in front of a tank.
"I don't like Mursi," said Moustafa Ahmed, 25, a teacher.
"But I haven't decided what to vote for tomorrow so I decided to
come here to listen to the protesters and chat to them one last
time."
TWO DAYS OF VOTING
The referendum will be held on two days - this Saturday and
next - because there are not enough judges willing to monitor
all polling stations after some in the judiciary said they would
boycott the vote.
Egyptians are being asked to accept or reject a constitution
that must be in place before a parliamentary election can be
held next year - an event many hope can steer the country
towards stability.
The measure is generally expected to pass, given the
well-organised Muslim Brotherhood's record of winning elections
since the fall of Mubarak. Many Egyptians, tired of turmoil, may
simply fall in line and vote "yes".
If the constitution is voted down, a new assembly will have
to be formed to draft a revised version, a process that could
take up to nine months.
Just over half of Egypt's electorate of 51 million will vote
in the first round in Cairo and other cities. Polling stations
open at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) and close 12 hours later.
Official results will not be announced until after the
second round, though it is likely that details will emerge after
the first round that will give an idea of the overall trend.
To provide security for the vote, the army has deployed
about 120,000 troops and 6,000 tanks and armoured vehicles to
protect polling stations and other government buildings
While the military backed Mubarak and his predecessors, it
has not intervened on either side in the present crisis.
The charter has been criticised by some overseas bodies.
The International Council of Jurists, a Geneva-based human
rights group, said it falls short of international standards on
the accountability of the armed forces, the independence of the
judiciary, and recognition of human rights.
United Nations human rights experts said the draft should be
reviewed to ensure that Egypt meets its obligations under
international law on equality and women's rights.