Egypt opposition says Islamists trying to stifle dissent

* Prosecutors order probe of Mursi's political rivals
* Opposition calls it a scare tactic
* Scant sign of consensus Mursi needs to repair economy
By Tom Perry and Yasmine Saleh
CAIRO, Dec 28 Egypt's opposition accused
President Mohamed Mursi's Islamist allies of trying to muzzle
dissent on Friday after prosecutors decided to investigate
whether prominent government critics were guilty of sedition.
The probe, which comes a month after Mursi replaced the
chief prosecutor, further sours the political climate as the
leader and his opponents face off over a new constitution that
became law on Wednesday.
Critics of the new charter say it uses vague language, fails
to enshrine the rights of women and minorities and does little
to champion the rights of Egyptians who rose up last year to
overthrow army-backed strongman Hosni Mubarak.
Supporters say it protects personal rights that were often
trampled upon during the Mubarak era and a subsequent spell of
army rule.
The constitution text won about 64 percent approval in a
two-stage referendum but Mursi's opponents vowed to continue
protests and rejected his calls for a national dialogue.
Prosecutors ordered the inquiry into three of the
president's most prominent opponents on Thursday - former Arab
League chief Amr Moussa, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mohamed
ElBaradei and leftist Hamdeen Sabahy.
Moussa and Sabahy both challenged Mursi for the presidency
in a June election which followed the 2011 uprising.
The prosecutor's office said the three had been accused of
inciting supporters to rise up and overthrow Mursi, the
country's first fairly elected leader.
Mursi's critics saw an attempt to intimidate them into
silence and vowed to continue challenging his rule.
"I believe this is orchestrated by the Brotherhood
leadership," Hussein Abdel Ghani, a spokesman for the country's
main opposition umbrella group, told Reuters. "The Mubarak
regime used to order the same tactics."
"But we are going to use our full rights, our civil tactics,
to demonstrate our opposition to this regime," he said.
The charged atmosphere makes it harder for Mursi to bolster
his authority and muster a consensus for unpopular austerity
measures vital to preventing a weak economy from collapsing.
AN END TO TURMOIL
Mursi is hoping that the quick adoption of the constitution
and holding elections to a permanent new parliament soon will
help end the long period of turmoil since Mubarak's overthrow in
February 2011 that has wrecked the economy.
But the Egyptian pound tumbled to its weakest in almost
eight years this week after the constitution was approved.
People unnerved by the continued political tension rushed to
hoard dollars and gold.
The government ordered new restrictions on foreign currency
apparently designed to prevent capital flight. Leaving or
entering with more than $10,000 cash is now banned.
Mursi was propelled into office thanks to the rallying power
of his Muslim Brotherhood, the country's main opposition group
under Mubarak that was banned from formal politics for decades.
Ahmed Sobeih, a spokesman for the Brotherhood's Freedom and
Justice Party, dismissed Abdel Ghani's accusation of an
organised legal campaign against Mursi's opponents.
"We must get away from the language of mutual accusations,"
he said, adding that "dozens" of similar complaints had been
filed against Brotherhood leaders.
Mursi appointed Chief Public Prosecutor Talaat Ibrahim when
he assumed sweeping new powers on Nov. 22. Ibrahim's
predecessor, Abdel Maguid Mahmoud, had served for many years
under Mubarak.
Judicial sources said the inquiry against Moussa, ElBaradei
and Sabahy followed a complaint from lawyers sympathetic to
Mursi.
The trio are part of the National Salvation Front, an
alliance of political groups that has spearheaded street
protests against the government.
"The mere referral of these complaints to an investigative
judge and the accompanying public announcement is already cause
enough for serious concern," said Heba Morayef, Egypt director
at New York-based Human Rights Watch.
A spokesman for Moussa said the accusations against him were
groundless.
"What we read in the papers are several allegations that we
have denied over and over in the past few months," said Ahmed
Kamel, a spokesman for Moussa's Congress Party. "They are
completely unfounded and have no relation to reality."