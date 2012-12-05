版本:
Brotherhood office torched in Egypt's Ismailia

ISMAILIA, Egypt Dec 5 Opponents of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi set fire to the headquarters of the Muslim Brotherhood's political party in the city of Ismailia on Wednesday, a witness said.

It was not immediately clear if anyone had been injured in the attack on the Freedom and Justice Party office in the Ismailia, east of Cairo.

