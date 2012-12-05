版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 6日 星期四 03:32 BJT

Egypt PM urges calm, says efforts for talks underway

CAIRO Dec 5 Egyptian Prime Minister Hisham Kandil called for calm in Cairo on Wednesday so that an effort to promote national dialogue could have a chance of success.

In a statement, Kandil urged calm around the presidential palace - the scene of fighting between supporters and opponents of President Mohamed Mursi - to "give the opportunity for the efforts being made now to begin a national dialogue".

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐