Egypt's Mursi to address parliament on Saturday

BRIEF-Zhejiang Longsheng unable to win bid for Dow Chemical's assets
* Says it is notified by Dow Chemical Co that company did not win bid for PRIMACOR's chemical assets
CAIRO Dec 26 Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi will on Saturday address the upper house of parliament which now holds full legislative powers following the adoption of a new constitution, the council's speaker said.
Under the new charter, legislative powers temporarily held by Mursi have now been transferred to the Islamist-dominated upper house of parliament, until a new lower house is elected in a vote expected in about two months.
* Says it is notified by Dow Chemical Co that company did not win bid for PRIMACOR's chemical assets
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision making - experts
* Group strategy head Choi seen taking caretaker role-insiders