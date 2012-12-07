UPDATE 1-Obama expresses deep concern to Egypt's Mursi about violence

WASHINGTON Dec 6 U.S. President Barack Obama
called Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi on Thursday to express
his "deep concern" about the deaths and injuries of protesters
in Egypt and said dialogue between opposing sides should be held
without preconditions, the White House said.
"The president emphasized that all political leaders in
Egypt should make clear to their supporters that violence is
unacceptable," the White House said in a statement.
"He welcomed President Mursi's call for a dialogue with the
opposition, but stressed that such a dialogue should occur
without preconditions. The president noted that the United
States has also urged opposition leaders to join in this
dialogue without preconditions."
Mursi called on Thursday for a national dialogue after
deadly clashes around his palace.
"(Obama) reiterated the United States' continued support for
the Egyptian people and their transition to a democracy that
respects the rights of all Egyptians," the White House statement
said. "The president underscored that it is essential for
Egyptian leaders across the political spectrum to put aside
their differences and come together to agree on a path that will
move Egypt forward."