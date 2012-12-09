版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 10日 星期一 02:42 BJT

Egypt opposition coalition "rejects" constitutional referendum

CAIRO Dec 9 Egypt's main opposition coalition on Sunday announced its rejection of a constitutional referendum set by Islamist President Mohamed Mursi for Dec. 15.

In a statement read by its spokesman, the National Salvation Front also called for mass protests on Tuesday against a draft constitution that it said lacked consensus.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐