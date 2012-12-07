版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 8日 星期六 01:15 BJT

Egyptian protesters break through barrier at presidential palace

CAIRO Dec 7 Egyptian protesters broke through a barbed wire barricade keeping them from the presidential palace in Cairo on Friday and some climbed onto army tanks and waved flags.

Up to 10,000 protesters had been penned behind the barrier, guarded by tanks that were deployed on Thursday after a night of violence between supporters and opponents of the Islamist president, Mohamed Mursi, in which seven people were killed.

