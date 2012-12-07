Egypt postpones expat voting in referendum on constitution

CAIRO Dec 7 Egypt's election committee has postponed the start of voting for Egyptians abroad in a constitutional referendum at the heart of a political crisis, the state news agency reported on Friday.

It said expatriate Egyptians would begin voting on Wednesday instead of Saturday as previously planned, at the request of the Foreign Ministry, which organises the process.

The committee did not say whether this would affect the date of the referendum in Egypt, set for Dec. 15. Postponement of the referendum on a constitution drafted by an Islamist-dominated assembly is a main demand of President Mohamed Mursi's opponents.