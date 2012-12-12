Voting abroad starts in Egypt constitutional referendum

CAIRO Dec 12 Egyptians abroad went to embassies
on Wednesday to vote in a referendum on the new constitution
that President Mohamed Mursi fast-tracked through an
Islamist-led drafting assembly, drawing the ire of the
opposition.
The official state news agency reported voting had started
and one of Al Jazeera's television channels showed live images
of Egyptians going to the embassy in Qatar's capital Doha to
cast their ballots.
Voting in Egypt is due on Saturday but the opposition have
been calling for a delay and the president is expected to order
that the referendum be held in two stages, with the second a
week later on Dec. 22.
State media said this was because many of the judges needed
to oversee the vote were staying away in protest at the decision
to hold the referendum, so voting had to be staggered to move
the judges around.