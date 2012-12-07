Main Egypt opposition group rejects dialogue with Mursi

CAIRO Dec 7 Egypt's main opposition coalition said on Friday it would not take part in a dialogue proposed by President Mohamed Mursi to end a crisis sparked by the Islamist leader's decision to expand his powers, a senior member of the group said.

"The National Salvation Front is not taking part in the dialogue, that is the official stance," said Ahmed Said, one of the leading members of the coalition who also heads the liberal Free Egyptians Party.

Prominent reformist Mohamed ElBaradei had also urged political forces to shun dialogue on his Twitter account and the state news agency reported that the liberal Wafd party said it would not take part. Both are members of the Front.