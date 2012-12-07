UPDATE 2-Main Egypt opposition group rejects dialogue with Mursi

* Egypt has been convulsed by protests, street violence
* Crisis was sparked by president expanding his powers
CAIRO Dec 7 Egypt's main opposition coalition
said on Friday it would not take part in a dialogue proposed by
President Mohamed Mursi to end a crisis sparked by the Islamist
leader's decision to expand his powers.
Speaking in a televised address on Thursday night, Mursi had
invited political leaders and others for talks on Saturday and
said plans for a Dec. 15 referendum on a new constitution were
on track despite clashes that killed seven people.
"The National Salvation Front is not taking part in the
dialogue, that is the official stance," Ahmed Said, one of the
leading members of the coalition who also heads the liberal Free
Egyptians Party, told Reuters.
Prominent reformist Mohamed ElBaradei and the Wafd party,
both members of the liberal-minded coalition, said they would
not be taking part.
"I appeal to all national forces not to participate in
dialogue that lacks the basics of real dialogue, we are for
dialogue that is not based on arm-twisting and imposing a fait
accompli," ElBaradei said in a message on Twitter.
Mursi's administration insists the president's actions were
aimed at speeding up the transition to democracy that had been
hampered by a judiciary still packed with appointees of ousted
President Hosni Mubarak.
The Front has demanded that Mursi scrap his decree - that
put his decisions beyond legal challenge - and postpone the
referendum and redraft the constitution, which was fast-tracked
through an Islamist-dominated assembly in the teeth of liberal
opposition.
Said said the Front had come out against talks because Mursi
had said he would press ahead with a referendum regardless and
had prejudged the agenda by outlining parts of his decree that
could be amended before talks had even begun.
"He has already set the ceiling of the discussion and has
already made limits to it," Said said, saying the president was
ignoring protests and violence on the street.
"Is this an environment for people to say 'yes' or 'no' to a
document that is going to divide them rather than unite them?"
he said, adding that voting abroad in the referendum was set to
start on Saturday meaning it had already been set in motion.
The Foreign Ministry announced the Saturday start to voting
abroad on its official Facebook page.
Another member of the Front, Amr Moussa, had also said the
group was sticking to its demand that the referendum be delayed,
amongst other demands.