版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 5日 星期三 22:16 BJT

Rival groups scuffle outside Egyptian president's palace

CAIRO Dec 5 Supporters and opponents of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi scuffled on Wednesday outside the presidential palace in Cairo, hurling stones and other objects at each other.

The president's backers tore down tents erected by opponents of Mursi who began a sit-in on Tuesday against the president's expanded powers and his decision to race through a new constitution they said did not represent the whole nation.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐