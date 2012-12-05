Rival groups scuffle outside Egyptian president's palace

UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
CAIRO Dec 5 Supporters and opponents of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi scuffled on Wednesday outside the presidential palace in Cairo, hurling stones and other objects at each other.
The president's backers tore down tents erected by opponents of Mursi who began a sit-in on Tuesday against the president's expanded powers and his decision to race through a new constitution they said did not represent the whole nation.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources