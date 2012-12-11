版本:
Egypt's army says unity talks won't cover politics

CAIRO Dec 11 Egypt's army chief said that Wednesday's national unity talks would not be about politics or a referendum on a constitution that liberals want scrapped but would be to bring Egyptians together, speaking in comments broadcast on state television.

"We will not speak about politics nor about the referendum. tomorrow we will sit together as Egyptians," armed forces chief and Defence Minister Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said at a joint gathering of army and police officials.

