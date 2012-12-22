版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 22日 星期六

Egypt's vice president resigns - presidential source

CAIRO Dec 22 Egypt's vice president, Mahmoud Mekky, has resigned from his post, a presidential source said on Saturday, without giving any reason.

The source said the presidential spokesman would issue a statement shortly. Mekky took a leading role in hosting "national unity" talks called by President Mohamed Mursi, although the main opposition politicians stayed away.

