Egypt opposition party says HQ attacked by rivals

CAIRO Dec 15 Members of Egypt's opposition Wafd party said Islamists had attacked the party's headquarters building in central Cairo with petrol bombs on Saturday.

The violence flared as Egyptians voted in a referendum on a new constitution intended to pull the country out a growing political crisis.

Two people were injured and firefighters said they had put out the flames, a Reuters witness said.

