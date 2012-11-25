UPDATE 1-Egypt presidency: Mursi decrees "temporary", wants talks

CAIRO Nov 25 The Egyptian presidency said on
Sunday it was committed to engaging "all political forces" to
reach common ground on the constitution and stressed the
"temporary nature" of a decree expanding President Mohamed
Mursi's powers.
"This declaration is deemed necessary in order to hold
accountable those responsible for the corruption as well as
other crimes during the previous regime and the transitional
period," the presidency said in a statement.
Facing a storm of protest from judges and political
opponents who accuse Mursi of turning into a new dictator, the
presidency said the decree was "not meant to concentrate
powers", but to devolve them. It aimed to avoid the
politicisation of the judiciary, the statement said.
It also aimed to "abort any attempt" to dissolve either the
body writing Egypt's constitution or the upper house of
parliament, both of them dominated by Islamists allied to Mursi,
the statement added.
"The presidency stresses its firm commitment to engage all
political forces in the inclusive democratic dialogue to reach a
common ground and bridge the gap in order to reach a national
consensus on the constitution," it added.