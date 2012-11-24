Egypt's ElBaradei demands Mursi rescinds "dictatorial" decree

BRIEF-U.S. Concrete posts Q4 adj. earnings $0.82/shr from continuing operations
* U.S. Concrete announces its fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
CAIRO Nov 24 Prominent opposition leader Mohamed ElBaradei said on Saturday there could be no dialogue with Egypt's president until he rescinded a "dictatorial" decree that he said gave the Islamist leader Mohamed Mursi the powers of a pharaoh.
"There is no room for dialogue when a dictator imposes the most oppressive, abhorrent measures and then says 'let us split the difference'," ElBaradei said in an interview with Reuters and the Associated Press after talks with other opposition figures.
"I am waiting to see, I hope soon, a very strong statement of condemnation by the U.S., by Europe and by everybody who really cares about human dignity," he said.
* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces private placement for $45 million
* Shell Midstream Partners Lp - on february 27, 2017, co entered into a $600.0 million loan facility agreement with Shell Treasury Center