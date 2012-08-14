Egyptian president awards dismissed generals medals

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
CAIRO Aug 14 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi was on Tuesday shown awarding medals to Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi and another senior general who he pushed into retirement this week, a move that stamped his authority over the once ruling military.
Tantawi, who served as Hosni Mubarak's defence minister for 20 years and then took charge of Egypt after the former president was toppled last year, was shown on state television saluting Mursi and smiling. Mursi then shook his hand warmly.
Sami Enan, dismissed as chief of staff, was also shown receiving his medal. The decision to send them into retirement sparked some speculation about a showdown with the generals and one report, that was denied, that they were under house arrest.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.