WRAPUP 3-Egypt president sweeps out army rulers

* Mursi acted against army faster than expected
* Army subdued, dismisses talk of pushing back
* President acts just six weeks after taking office
By Edmund Blair
CAIRO, Aug 13 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi
has driven back the biggest challenge to civilian rule by
dismissing top generals and tearing up their legal attempt to
curb his power in a bold bid to end 60 years of military
leadership.
Taking the country by surprise, Mursi pushed Field Marshal
Hussein Tantawi into retirement. The 76-year-old figurehead of
the old order, he took charge of the biggest Arab nation when
Hosni Mubarak fell last year and remained head of its powerful,
ad hoc military council after the Islamist was elected in June.
The armed forces, which had supplied Egypt's presidents for
six decades after ousting the monarchy, have shown no sign of
challenging the move announced late on Sunday, though a senior
judge did speak up on Monday to question Mursi's right to act.
Lower-ranking generals and other officers may, however,
support a change that shifts power in the military to a new
generation. One analyst said Mursi mounted a "civilian
counter-coup" coordinated with an internal putsch in the armed
forces.
State media cited a military source dismissing talk of any
"negative reactions" by the generals to a decision which, given
their earlier dissolution of parliament, now hands Mursi what
liberal critic Mohamed ElBaradei described as "imperial powers".
Mursi and his long-suppressed Muslim Brotherhood had been
expected to roll back the influence of the army, a close ally of
Washington and recipient of $1.3 billion in annual U.S. military
aid; but many had predicted a process that would take years of
delicate diplomacy to avoid sparking a military backlash.
Instead, just six weeks after he was sworn into office and
seemingly taking advantage of a military debacle on the Sinai
border that embarrassed the army, Mursi announced sweeping
changes in the high command and reshaped Egypt's politics.
"Mursi settles the struggle for power," said a headline in
the state-owned Al-Akhbar daily, a newspaper that is
traditionally a mouthpiece for the army-backed establishment.
"Mursi ends the political role for the armed forces," wrote
the independent Al-Masry Al-Youm. Another, Tahrir, called it the
"president's revolution against the military".
NEW BEGINNING
Short of an outright coup d'etat, the army may now have few
political avenues to reverse Mursi's decisions - if it wanted
to. But its vast economic interests and history of influence
suggests its wishes cannot go completely ignored by Mursi.
Apart from some demonstrations of support for Mursi late on
Sunday, there was little reaction on the streets to the
president's decision. The stock market reaction was muted, with
the benchmark index rising 1.5 percent.
As well as ordering the retirement of Tantawi, the head of
the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces (SCAF) and Mubarak's
defence minister for 20 years, and Chief-of-Staff Sami Enan, 64,
Mursi also cancelled a decree issued by the military before his
election which had curbed the power of the presidency.
Mursi appointed General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, 57, from
military intelligence, to lead the army and become defence
minister. Enan was replaced by General Sidki Sobhi, 56, who led
the Third Field Army based in Suez, on the border with Sinai.
"What we saw ... in Egypt increasingly seems like a mix of a
civilian counter-coup and a coordinated coup within the military
itself," wrote Shadi Hamid of the Brookings Doha Center.
The response among the high command was subdued. SCAF member
General Mohamed el-Assar, who becomes deputy defence minister,
told Reuters Mursi's decision was based on "consultation" with
Tantawi and the rest of the military council.
There was also little immediate public reaction from the
United States, a key supporter of Cairo's military rulers since
they signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1979:
"It's too soon to say what the potential implications might
be," one senior U.S. official said in Washington.
Tantawi and Enan were appointed advisers and given honours,
suggesting they will not face the same fate as Mubarak, once air
force commander, who was jailed for life aged 84.
"I did not mean to send a negative message about anyone, but
my aim was the benefit of this nation," Mursi said on Sunday
during a holiday speech that was pointedly diplomatic.
His spokesman called it a "sovereign" decision, "taken by
the president to pump new blood into the military establishment
in the interests of developing a new, modern state".
Mursi had already shown he was ready to confront the
military. Last month, he challenged the army's decision, based
on a court ruling in June, to dissolve the Islamist-led
parliament. Mursi's decree was then itself reversed by a court.
"ISLAMIC STATE"
There was no immediate sign of any legal challenge to
Mursi's cancellation of the constitutional declaration by the
army that had curbed presidential powers before he took office.
By sweeping aside that declaration, Mursi, rather than the
army, will hold legislative authority in the absence of
parliament. It also means the president can appoint an assembly
to draw up the new constitution if the panel now working on it
fails. That body's composition is being challenged in court.
ElBaradei, a former U.N. diplomat who has been critical of
both the Brotherhood and the army, wrote: "With military
stripped of legislative authority and in absence of parliament,
president holds imperial powers. Transitional mess continues."
However, a member of the Supreme Constitutional Court
signalled the potential for yet another legal challenge as
Egypt's leaders make up a new politic system on the hoof.
Noting Mursi had torn up the very constitutional document
under which he himself was sworn in, the court's Tahany
El-Gebaly told state-owned news portal Ahram Online: "A
president has no power to abrogate a constitution, even a
temporary one."
Some liberal rivals of the Muslim Brotherhood have voiced
alarm at the growing might of the Islamists, whom they fear
could turn their backs on Western alliances and impose religious
law on a tolerant society with a big Christian minority. "Forget
Tantawi and Enan," a critic on Twitter, Nervana Mahmoud, wrote.
"This is not a soft coup, but a declaration of Islamic state."
But many liberals are equally concerned by the continuing
power exercised by the army. The April 6 youth movement, which
galvanised the anti-Mubarak uprising, said Mursi's move was a
"first step towards establishing a civilian state".
Against a background of legal wrangling, Mursi has also
appointed a judge, Mahmoud Mekky, as his vice president.
Mursi's election victory over a former general prompted
renewed concerns in Israel and the West about alliances with
Egypt, following the Islamists' sweep in parliamentary voting.
Pledging to uphold democratic accountability and to stand by
Cairo's treaties, Mursi has shown impatience with the military
before. After Islamist militants killed 16 border guards near
the Sinai frontier with Israel and the Gaza Strip, he sacked the
intelligence chief. On Sunday, officials said Egyptian troops
had killed five more militants in a crackdown in the region.